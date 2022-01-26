Sign up for our daily briefing

Crypto giant Ripple buys back its stock

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ripple, the cryptocurrency company behind XRP, has repurchased all of its Series C shares at a $15 billion valuation. The late 2019 round had raised $200 million led by Tetragon Financial Group at a $10 billion post-money valuation.

Why it matters: This sort of thing is very rare, and comes as Ripple continues to fight SEC allegations that it sold unregistered securities. It also could presage a late 2022 or 2023 IPO for Ripple, which still has over $1 billion on its balance sheet.

ROI: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells Axios that the Series C investors at one point proposed taking XRP in exchange for their shares, but ultimately got paid out in greenbacks. He adds that the payback was over $300 million, but wasn't quite $350 million because the Series C stock had an accruing dividend and the company had already repurchased a little bit.

The bottom line: Tetragon won by losing. The firm unsuccessfully sued Ripple for its money back after the SEC filed charges. Yes, it had to pay Ripple's legal fees, but it ends up with tens of millions of dollars more than it would have via legal victory.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 mins ago - Science

Blizzard likely to hit New England this weekend as "bomb cyclone" forms

Computer model projection of the precipitation and wind field from the weekend storm in the Northeast. (Earth.nullschool.net)

A powerful blizzard is likely to strike parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend, with snow totals that are likely to be measured in feet.

The big picture: The joining of weather systems embedded in both the polar, or northern branch, of the jet stream and the southern branch is projected to create a bomb cyclone. Such storms undergo a process known as bombogenesis, with their minimum central air pressure readings plunging at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Sam Baker
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Justice Stephen Breyer. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, NBC news first reported on Wednesday, giving President Biden his first — and maybe only — chance to put a stamp on the high court.

What’s next: Appointing a new Supreme Court justice will be one of the longest-lasting pieces of Biden’s legacy — and could give Democrats a jolt of energy ahead of next year's midterms.

Erin Doherty
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schools desperate for substitute teachers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

School districts and officials nationwide are begging parents to step in, loosening requirements for substitute teachers and, in one case, asking the National Guard for help as last-ditch efforts to stay open amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Why it matters: Substitute teachers have emerged as a vital part of schools' reopening efforts, but they are in short supply after years of being overlooked and undervalued.

