It's official: Pop icon Rihanna confirmed she turned down the NFL's request to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, to demonstrate support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

What she's saying: Rihanna tells Vogue: "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout."