Rideshare 2.0: Uber, Lyft rivals roll out EVs and employee drivers

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Alto is launching its ride-hailing service in Washington, D.C., this week. Photo: Alto
Startups like Alto, Revel and Kaptyn are positioning themselves as Rideshare 2.0. — alternatives to Uber and Lyft that use employees rather than gig workers as drivers and put fleets of company-owned cars on the road.
Why it matters: These companies' vertically integrated business models mean they can roll out electric fleets more quickly than the current market leaders, whose pledges to go electric depend on persuading gig drivers to upgrade their personal cars to EVs.
- The newcomers also rely on a whiff of cachet: Alto, for example, which plans an all-electric fleet by the end of 2023, uses a subscription model and touts "5-Star Vehicles + 5-Star Experiences."
- "Our drivers are employees, not contractors, which benefits them — and you," Alto boasts.
Driving the news: Alto is starting service in Washington, D.C., this week and Silicon Valley by the end of the month, with ambitious growth plans for the rest of 2022 after raising $45 million more in capital last summer.
- Alto currently offers rides in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and its hometown of Dallas.
- Most of its fleet consists of Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT6 and Volkswagen Atlas SUVs, and the company plans to have more than 1,000 Altos on the road by the end of September.
What's next: The company is negotiating to buy 3,000 EVs by the end of 2023.
- That will require installation of charging infrastructure at its maintenance depots on the outskirts of each city where it operates.
The big picture: Alto joins Revel and Kaptyn in trying to reinvent the sector by avoiding the many stumbles that have tripped up Uber and Lyft over the years.
- By employing their own drivers and maintaining their own fleets, these companies aim to provide more consistent, reliable, safe transportation, while ensuring that drivers can earn a decent living — and the companies can make a profit.
- Revel, which is starting up in New York City, has a fleet of all-electric Teslas.
- Kaptyn, which operates in Las Vegas, bills itself as a private car service with a fleet of premium EVs that lets you "experience travel zen in a comfortable, zero carbon footprint ride you can feel good about."
What they're saying: "We see it as the difference between Airbnb and Westin," Alto CEO Will Coleman tells Axios.
- "Every single Westin is the same. They treat you the same. That's what you're going to get in an Alto, no matter what city you're in."
The catch: You'll pay more to ride in an Alto, as you would to stay at a Westin hotel.
How it works: Alto members pay a monthly access fee of $12.95, or $99 a year, which includes priority status when demand is high.
- Member fares are comparable to an Uber XL, while guest fares are about the same as the more expensive Uber Black, says Coleman.
- "That's what's required to pay the driver fairly, to pay for a vehicle that is safe, well-maintained and clean, and to build a business that works," Coleman said.
- Drivers can earn from $15.50 to $18.75 per hour, depending on demand, plus company-paid health insurance.
The bottom line: Your options for getting around are multiplying.