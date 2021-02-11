Sign up for our daily briefing

Ride-hailing companies are hopeful for vaccine-led business boost

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

As Uber and Lyft look into 2021, both companies pointed to driver supply as a possible challenge when ride-hailing demand picks up again.

Why it matters: The companies delivered their 2020 Q4 earnings this week, with mixed results, and are hoping vaccination will boost their recovery later in the year as more people start to take rides again.

"If I worry about one thing going into the second half of the year it's if we’re going to have enough drivers to meet the demand in the mobility segment," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts on Wednesday.

  • Lyft co-founder and CEO Logan Green described his company as a "tightly coiled spring" ready for business to pick up.

By the numbers:

  • Lyft: $569.9 million in revenue vs. $561.2 million expected, and a $0.58 loss per share compared to $0.72 expected. Its net loss was $458.2 million for the quarter, compared to $356.0 million a year ago.
  • Uber: $3.17 billion in revenue versus $3.58 billion expected, and a $0.54 loss per share compared to $0.56 expected. Its net loss for the quarter also shrunk to $968 million from $1.1 billion a year ago.

Both companies also touted their respective delivery businesses.

  • Uber's food delivery business continued to be much larger than its ride-hailing business amid the pandemic, netting $10.1 billion in gross bookings for the quarter, compared to $6.8 billion in gross bookings for its mobility division. The company also recently closed its acquisition of Postmates and announced the acquisition of Drizly, a delivery service focused on alcohol.
  • Lyft, meanwhile, told analysts that it's continuing to invest in its burgeoning business-to-business delivery service, but that remains mostly experimental.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 9, 2021 - Economy & Business

Twitter beats on earnings, says expenses will balloon in 2021

Twitter headquarters, San Francisco. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Twitter's stock rose to near-record highs Tuesday after beating Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines but failing slightly to meet expectations on user growth for the quarter.

Yes, but: Overall, Twitter still posted significant user gains in 2020, which the company attributes to the "global conversation around current events and ongoing product improvements."

Ashley Gold
47 mins ago - Technology

States leapfrog federal government in restraining tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States across the U.S., unwilling to wait for the slower gears of the federal government to turn, are moving aggressively to regulate the tech industry.

Why it matters: States famously serve as "laboratories of democracy," testing out innovative laws that other states or the federal government can adopt. But their experiments can sometimes be half-baked or have unintended consequences, and their regulations can run afoul of the courts.

Jennifer A. Kingson
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The future of "smart" cities is in street lights

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Cities are rushing to replace their legacy street lights with "smart" LED fixtures that could one day be able to find you a parking space, monitor air quality, and announce an oncoming thunderstorm.

Why it matters: Despite a bumpy and controversial start to some smart street light programs, cities are saving tons of money on energy by banishing halogen bulbs — and may soon be able to turn a profit by monetizing data from smart LED sensors or leasing space on light poles.

