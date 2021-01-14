Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder charged in Flint water probe

Rick Snyder. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in an investigation into the Flint water crisis, according to Genessee County District Court records and multiple local reports on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Flint saw its drinking water contaminated with high levels of lead in 2014, spurring a public health disaster. The lead-contaminated water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires disease that killed at least 12 people.

The state of play: The date of the offense noted in court records is April 25, 2014 — the day the city went from using Detroit's municipal water to the Flint River. The misdemeanor charges are punishable by as long as a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, per AP.

  • Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy led the state's second investigation into the water crisis starting in 2019. They started over the investigation under former Attorney General Bill Schuette.
  • There have been at least 15 indictments to emerge from the crisis since 2014, per CBS News. Some of the previous charges have been dismissed.
  • The criminal investigation has taken five years. Todd Flood, who received misdemeanor convictions from seven people, was ousted in 2019 after the election of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

What they're saying: "These are the first steps in the final process to securing justice for our community," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley (D) said Tuesday, per CBS News.

  • "I commend Attorney General Dana Nessel and her team for their commitment to finding the truth and fully investigating all possible criminal activity," Neeley added.

The other side: "It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Gov. Snyder. Any charges would be meritless," Brian Lennon, a lawyer for Snyder said, per CNN reporting.

  • "Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade," he continued.

What to watch, via AP: "Besides Snyder, a Republican who served until 2019, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as state health director, Michigan’s chief medical executive, Snyder’s communications chief and a senior adviser."

  • Nessel did not provide comment in response to Wednesday's charges, but is expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday on the criminal investigation. 

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FAA cracks down on unruly airline passengers in wake of Capitol riot

Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new "zero tolerance policy" toward unruly airline passengers, who could face fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment for interfering with crew members.

Why it matters: The crackdown comes after the agency saw a "disturbing increase in incidents" of passengers disrupting flights with "threatening or violent behavior" stemming from their refusal to wear masks and recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

After impeachment, Trump says he "unequivocally" condemns U.S. Capitol violence

Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty

President Trump condemned political violence in a video Wednesday evening exactly one week after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol in a deadly siege, and hours after the House voted to impeach him for a second time.

Why it matters: The video, posted to the White House's official Twitter account, came as the president faces an impeachment trial in the Senate after 10 Republicans voted with House Democrats for impeachment.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate holding hearing for intel chief Friday

Avril Haines. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Republicans are heeding calls to protect national security, agreeing to hold a confirmation hearing Friday for Joe Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence.

Why it matters: The president-elect's transition team has argued swift confirmation hearings — especially for its national security nominees — are crucial following last week's attack on the Capitol, threats of violence surrounding next week's inauguration and global political tensions.

