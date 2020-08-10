27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Richer Americans are more comfortable eating out

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new survey from CivicScience shows higher-income Americans are returning to dining and delivery at a higher rate than their less wealthy peers.

Why it matters: Wealthy Americans have a greater share of overall U.S. income than ever before and increased spending could be a boon to the restaurant and fast food sectors.

  • The richest quarter of Americans cut their consumer spending more than any other income group during the pandemic, according to a study by a team of Harvard University researchers.

Between the lines: While spending has rebounded over the last three months, that has been much truer for low-income households.

  • Spending among high-income households remains considerably lower than pre-coronavirus levels and appears connected to perceived pandemic health worries, the Harvard researchers found.

By the numbers: Wealthier people tend to eat the most fast food, according to a 2018 study from the CDC that found the percentage of adults who consumed fast food increases with family income.

  • 31.7% of adults in households at 130% of the federal poverty level ($31,590 for a family of four) or less reported eating fast food on any given day.
  • But 36.4% of Americans making 130% to 350% of the federal poverty level ($31,590 to $85,050 for a family of four) eat fast food on any given day.
  • And 42% of those making more than 350% of the federal poverty level eat fast food.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 5 million on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden noted in an emailed statement that 5 million "is more than the entire population of Alabama — or of more than half the states in our union, for that matter," as he blamed President Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Health

97,000 children test positive for coronavirus in two weeks

A boy has his temperature checked as he receives a free COVID-19 test in South Los Angeles in July. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least 97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the final two weeks of July and there's been an estimated 338,000 cases involving kids in the U.S. since the pandemic began, a new report finds.

Why it matters: The report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association comes as schools and day cares look to reopen in the U.S.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

New York reports new low positive coronavirus test rate

People physically distancing at tables in New York City's Times Square in June. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday 515 people, or 0.78% of those tested, returned a positive reading for COVID-19 the previous day.

Why it matters: It's the lowest single-day positive rate since the start of the pandemic. It's another sign that the state that was once a global coronavirus epicenter is curbing the spread of the virus. "Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region," Cuomo said in a statement. "But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance."