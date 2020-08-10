Richer Americans are more comfortable eating out

A new survey from CivicScience shows higher-income Americans are returning to dining and delivery at a higher rate than their less wealthy peers.

Why it matters: Wealthy Americans have a greater share of overall U.S. income than ever before and increased spending could be a boon to the restaurant and fast food sectors.

The richest quarter of Americans cut their consumer spending more than any other income group during the pandemic, according to a study by a team of Harvard University researchers.

Between the lines: While spending has rebounded over the last three months, that has been much truer for low-income households.

Spending among high-income households remains considerably lower than pre-coronavirus levels and appears connected to perceived pandemic health worries, the Harvard researchers found.

By the numbers: Wealthier people tend to eat the most fast food, according to a 2018 study from the CDC that found the percentage of adults who consumed fast food increases with family income.