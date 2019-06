The big picture: Tillerson claims that when he was brought on to the Trump administration, "no one really described what" Kushner was going to be doing, and that the "unique situation" of the president's son-in-law and daughter working in the White House was a challenge that "everyone" had to learn to deal with.

On one occasion, Kushner and former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon attended a dinner with the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that saw the Gulf officials lay out their plans for a blockade of Qatar — which the White House supported. Tillerson said he was not aware of the dinner and had not heard about the plans for the blockade.

In another occasion, Tillerson said he walked into a restaurant in Washington for a business meeting to find Kushner and the foreign secretary of Mexico dining at a back table. The foreign secretary was apparently under the impression that the State Department knew about the meeting and was "shocked" to find that Tillerson was left in the dark.

"I could see the color go out of the face of the foreign secretary of Mexico as I very — I smiled big, and I said: 'Welcome to Washington.' And I said: 'I don’t want to interrupt what y’all are doing.' I said: 'Give me a call next time you're coming to town.' And I left it at that."

