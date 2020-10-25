1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans ready to accept the election result

People vote at a Masonic temple in Brooklyn. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A majority of Americans say they will accept the U.S. election result, even if the candidate they support loses, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Why it matters: There are heightened concerns of post-election violence this year, prompting officials in some cities and states to take unusual measures to prepare.

  • "There is significant concern that we may see voter intimidation efforts and protests, some possibly violent, in the days leading up to November 3, on that day, and on the days following," according to the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
  • Trump said at a campaign rally on Friday, “They ask me, ‘If you lose, will there be a friendly transition?’ Well, when I won, did they give me a friendly transition? They spied on my campaign, they did all this stuff. That was not a friendly transition.”
  • The president has also made clear he will continue to call the results fraudulent — and contest the outcome in key states — no matter how wide the margin.

By the numbers:

  • About 79% of Americans, including 59% of Trump supporters, will accept Biden as the winner.
  • About 73% of Americans, including 57% of Biden supporters, would accept a Trump second term if the president wins the election.
  • However, 22% of Biden supporters said they would take action to challenge the result, while 16% of Trump supporters said they would challenge a Democratic win by protesting in public or resorting to violence.
  • The poll also shows Biden leading Trump by 8 points nationally, with 51% of likely voters saying they back the Democratic nominee while 43% say they are voting for the president.

Methodology: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States Oct. 13–20. It gathered responses from 2,649 American adults, including 1,039 who said they had voted for Trump or were planning to vote for him, and 1,153 who said they were similarly backing Biden. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.

Go Deeper: U.S. officials: Iran and Russia aim to interfere in election

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Oct 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: Trump improves, but not enough

Trump and Biden during the final debate. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

President Trump's final debate performance exceeded Americans' expectations, but it wasn't enough to shift the dynamics that left him trailing Joe Biden across most measures, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

What they're saying: "Liar" was the word used most by debate watchers to describe Trump's performance, followed by "lies," "strong," "presidential" and "childish." "Presidential" was the word used most to describe Biden's performance, followed by "liar," "weak," "expected" and "honest."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Post-debate poll finds Biden strong on every major issue

Joe Biden speaks Friday about "The Biden Plan to Beat COVID-19," at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This is one of the bigger signs of trouble for President Trump that we've seen in a poll: Of the final debate's seven topics, Joe Biden won or tied on all seven when viewers in a massive Axios-SurveyMonkey sample were asked who they trusted more to handle the issue.

Why it matters: In a time of unprecedented colliding crises for the nation, the polling considered Biden to be vastly more competent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 23, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden looks to stem oil "transition" furor amid GOP attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden. ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is looking to blunt attacks in response to his comments in Thursday night's debate about a "transition from the oil industry," as Republicans look to make the remarks a liability in the closing days of the race.

Driving the news: Biden campaign spokesperson Bill Russo, in comments circulated to reporters Friday afternoon, said the former VP "would not get rid of fossil fuels," but wants to end subsidies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow