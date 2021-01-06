Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Majority of Americans pulled money from retirement accounts in 2020

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Kiplinger; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 60% of Americans withdrew or borrowed money from their IRA or 401(k) during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey from Kiplinger and digital wealth management company Personal Capital found.

Why it matters: Most U.S. retirement accounts were underfunded already and the survey shows that the pandemic caused a significant number of Americans to pull money out, potentially setting them back even further.

Details: Nearly one in three (32%) respondents said they withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, while 58% of those who took loans borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000.

  • Pandemic-induced market volatility also left nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) somewhat to very worried about their investments.
  • More than 50% of respondents said they planned to work longer or delay retirement in order to build their nest egg.

The big picture: "The past year rocked the confidence of most Americans saving for retirement,” Mark Solheim, editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance, said in a release.

  • “With many people dipping into their retirement savings or planning to work longer, 2020 will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

Backstory: Even most older Americans report that they don't have enough money saved for retirement, with the median family holding just $7,800 in 401(k)s, IRAs and other self-directed accounts, according to a 2019 study from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

Of note: The CARES Act allowed people under the age of 59.5 affected by the coronavirus to take a distribution of up to $100,000 from an IRA, 401(k), or similar account without penalty. It also permitted loans of up to $100,000.

Go deeper

Axios
2 hours ago - World

Julian Assange denied bail by U.K. judge

Protesters outside London court. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A London judge has denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after ruling this week that he must not be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges due to a high risk of suicide.

The state of play: Deemed a flight risk by the judge, Assange must now remain in British prison as the U.S. government appeals the decision to block his extradition. Assange's lawyers say his mental health has deteriorated significantly after he spent years in London's Ecuadorian Embassy seeking asylum before his arrest last year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the West Wing: Trump didn't want to go back to Georgia

Trump at a rally in Georgia on Dec. 5. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

With his anger rising at Georgia officials, President Trump resisted going back to the Peach State after his first runoff rally on Dec. 5.

Behind the scenes: He told advisers he didn't think he needed to go back. Both candidates, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, put in a huge behind-the-scenes effort to get him to go back. He plugged them during his Monday rally, but also ranted about the state's Republican officials and election machinery.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow