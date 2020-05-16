58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Retailers left to implement face mask policies as some customers refuse

Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Groceries, drug stores and retailers are trying a variety of methods to enforce face mask mandates and protect employees, following customer complaints and assaults across the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: State governments are implementing face covering orders, but have provided businesses with little guidance on how to enforce the rules when mask-less customers enter stores. Retailers are weighing "public-health requirements against the risk of putting their workers in harm’s way," the Journal writes.

The state of play: Some retailers such as Target only require customers to wear face masks in stores if a local or statewide mandate is in place. Meanwhile, others like Costco are requiring masks regardless of government orders and customer backlash.

  • A security guard in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot earlier this month after trying to implement Family Dollar's face mask policy.
  • In California, a security guard at a Target store reportedly suffered a broken arm after confronting two men who weren't wearing masks, per the Journal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face masks when in public, especially in places where social distancing is hard to implement, such as grocery stores.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

