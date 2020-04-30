2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Record retail trading could be due to coronavirus-driven lack of gambling options

Dion Rabouin

Photo: David Becker/AFP via Getty Images

Online brokerages have seen a record number of new accounts opened this year as so-called mom and pop retail investors look to buy the dips and cash in on the market's late February selloff.

What's happening: "The rush of retail investors into U.S. equities is at least partly a function of a world with no casinos, no sports betting to speak of (horses and ping-pong aside), and little to do outside the home," DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe points out in a note to clients.

  • Retail traders, especially those using the stock trading app Robinhood, have shown unusual buying patterns, pursuing cheap and particularly volatile stocks, she observes.

By the numbers: "TD Ameritrade said last week that retail clients opened a record 608,000 new funded accounts in the quarter ended March 31, with more than two-thirds of those opened in March," WSJ reports.

  • "E*Trade saw a net gain of 363,000 accounts in the quarter — a company record — around 90% of which were retail."
  • "Charles Schwab Corp. reported a record 609,000 new brokerage accounts in the quarter, including individuals’ self-directed accounts and those managed by financial advisers."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began there no new domestic cases, and there were zero additional infections for a fourth consecutive day in Hong Kong Thursday, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected almost 3.2 million people and killed over 227,700, per Johns Hopkins data Thursday. More than 981,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Updated 6 hours ago - Health
Sara Fischer

Business and finance becomes fastest-growing news category during coronavirus crisis

Reproduced from SimilarWeb; Chart: Axios Visuals

Business and finance coverage is the fastest-growing area of news and information content during the coronavirus era, according to data from SimilarWeb.

The big picture: For the first time in several years, politics is not the top news category in America, or globally.

Apr 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of unemployment filings has slowed since its peak in late March, the number of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks — as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic slammed the labor market — tops 30 million.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business