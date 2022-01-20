Retail bankruptcies are on the decline

Retail bankruptcies plummeted by more than half in 2021, matching the lowest level notched over the past decade.

Why it matters: This may signal an end to the pandemic-prompted retail apocalypse.

Yes, but: Just because the industry is in recovery mode doesn't mean all companies are out of the distress woods.

Tailored Brands, J.Jill, Belk, and others, remain on rating agency watch lists.

