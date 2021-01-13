Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

José Andrés: Restaurant industry survival is key for economic recovery

Photo: Axios screenshot

José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen and celebrated chef, said during an Axios event that survival of restaurants is a crucial part of the U.S. economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the industry.

Why it matters: The hospitality industry has faced an existential crisis since the beginning of the pandemic. "With new rounds of state-mandated restaurant and bar restrictions, and winter weather limiting outdoor dining, food services accounted for 372,000 job losses in December," the Washington Post writes.

  • As of September, 100,000 closed either permanently or long-term, according to the National Restaurant Association.

What he's saying: "You need to remember that the restaurant, every dollar getting in trickles down through the economy ... So restaurants are a hard, complicated business, but when the restaurants function, our cities function better, our rural areas function better," Andrés said.

  • The industry "employs directly millions of people and directly millions more. We are "talking distribution, we are talking farmers," he continued.
  • "We need to make sure that ... the food industry is not an industry that lives on the fringe of almost poverty, but that every American employee, every restaurant worker will make a decent living that will allow them, even in difficult moments like these, to make it through with savings and other forms of protection."
  • "[T]he people that feed America are almost under the poverty level. This is something like fundamentally has to change."

Watch the full event here.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Dec 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions

Workers rebuilt outdoor seating at J.G. Melon's restaurant on the Upper East Side on Sunday. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios

The hastily-built outdoor seating that has kept so many restaurants limping along this fall is now starting to come down, but the fight for survival continues.

Driving the news: This week — amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo's second halt to indoor dining in New York City and a wicked blizzard that suspended outdoor service — workers at the 21 Club in Midtown rallied against the owners' decision to keep the place closed indefinitely.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell won't reconvene Senate, likely pushing impeachment trial to Biden term

McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will not consent to reconvening the Senate on Friday under emergency authorities, delaying the start of President Trump's likely impeachment trial until Jan. 19 at the earliest, McConnell's team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If the House votes to impeach Trump for incitement on Wednesday, as is expected, the trial will likely not take place until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Ina Fried, author of Login
27 mins ago - Technology

Qualcomm buying server chip startup Nuvia for $1.4 billion

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm said Wednesday it will pay $1.4 billion to buy Nuvia, a chip startup founded by former Apple employees.

Why it matters: The move gives Qualcomm fresh ideas for chip designs as the company faces intense competition from Intel, AMD and others.

