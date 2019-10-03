3 GOP senators called for Ukrainian government reform in 2016 letter

3 Republican senators joined a 2016 push for Ukraine to reform its prosecutor general's office and judiciary, a bipartisan letter uncovered by CNN shows, mirroring the contemporaneous work of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: The letter to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko illuminates bipartisan support in the U.S. to pursue corruption reforms in the prosecutor general's office. It also undermines claims from President Trump and Republicans that Biden only demanded Ukraine terminate Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to drop its investigation into the company for which Biden's son, Hunter, sat on the board.