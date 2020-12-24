Get the latest market trends in your inbox

House Republicans reject Trump-backed $2,000 COVID relief proposal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is bringing Congress back to the Capitol on Monday to vote on a proposal to hike coronavirus relief payments to $2,000, after Republicans rejected a move to approve the measure by unanimous consent.

Why it matters: The long-shot attempt came after President Trump suggested he wouldn't sign the coronavirus relief bill — which included a trillion government funding measure to avoid a government shutdown on Monday — unless Congress increased the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

What they're saying: “Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 that the President agreed to support," Pelosi said in a release. "If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction."

Be smart: The president also rattled off a number of other gripes he had about the measure, so even if Congress passes the $2,000 direct payment measure there's still no guarantee Trump signs the mega bill.

Axios
Dec 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi on Trump's call to increase stimulus payments: "Let's do it!"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Democrats responded to President Trump's call to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per adult by saying they're ready to bring the measure to the floor by "unanimous consent" this week.

Driving the news: Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
Updated Dec 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Airlines to recall 32,000 employees with fresh aid from Congress

An American Airlines agent checks in travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines and United Airlines are expected to recall some 32,000 workers furloughed in October after Congress approved a new round of federal aid, as expected.

Why it matters: Airline workers again scored a special carve-out in Congress' latest coronavirus relief package by arguing that aviation — and the role airlines will play in delivering COVID-19 vaccines — is essential to the U.S. and its economy.

Kadia Goba
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pistol-packing freshmen prompt Congress gun review

Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in 2018. Photo: Emily Kask / AFP

Several incoming House freshmen have inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol, leading a board overseeing congressional security to rethink a regulation banning members from packing heat under the dome, a House aide with direct knowledge of the board review told Axios.

Why it matters: Some Democratic members say expanded gun carrying on Capitol Hill would be a "provocation" in light of the current political climate. Some Republicans consider it an expression of a citizen's Second Amendment rights.

