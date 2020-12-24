House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is bringing Congress back to the Capitol on Monday to vote on a proposal to hike coronavirus relief payments to $2,000, after Republicans rejected a move to approve the measure by unanimous consent.

Why it matters: The long-shot attempt came after President Trump suggested he wouldn't sign the coronavirus relief bill — which included a trillion government funding measure to avoid a government shutdown on Monday — unless Congress increased the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

What they're saying: “Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 that the President agreed to support," Pelosi said in a release. "If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction."

Be smart: The president also rattled off a number of other gripes he had about the measure, so even if Congress passes the $2,000 direct payment measure there's still no guarantee Trump signs the mega bill.