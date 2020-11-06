Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Republicans' consumer confidence nosedives after Election Day

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer sentiment among Republicans dropped significantly from Election Day to Wednesday, a new daily survey shows, falling by around five times the survey's standard deviation.

What happened: Even with a result not yet called and President Trump (falsely) claiming victory, a daily index of consumer sentiment fell by 7.6 points among Republicans while remaining constant among Democrats.

  • Morning Consult's daily Index of Consumer Sentiment (ICS) reflected the drop, which a representative for the company called "highly statistically significant."

Why it matters: "If the 2020 election marks the beginning of a period in which consumers of different political parties interpret economic developments increasingly differently, then the strength of the consumer may increasingly depend on consumers’ political views," Morning Consult economist John Leer said in a statement accompanying the survey.

Details: Confidence among Republicans fell to 106.3 from 113.9, while Democrats remained unchanged after increasing 4.6 points from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

  • In October, the standard deviation of the ICS among Republicans was 1.6 points.
  • Wednesday's change was 4.8 times the standard deviation.

The big picture: The post-election survey followed an analysis that found a notable downturn in economic sentiment during October, in which Americans at all income levels reported losing pay or income.

  • "[T]he jobs recovery slowed in October and points to future job losses and stubbornly high unemployment in the coming months," Leer wrote on the organization's website Thursday night.
  • "As Americans continue to lose income, consumer spending and the broader economic recovery are also likely to suffer.'

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeds 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie tells Trump to stop inflaming and show the evidence

One of President Trump's top allies publicly rebuked him on Thursday night for failing to produce evidence to support his unfounded claims that Democrats were stealing the election from him.

Driving the news: "We heard nothing today about any evidence," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC. "This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information."

