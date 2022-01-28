Former Wisconsin GOP chairman will cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Sign up for our daily briefing
The U.S. Capitol from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said Friday that he will cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.
Why it matters: Hitt is one of more than a dozen people who were subpoenaed Friday for leading groups of "alternate electors for former President Trump," Axios' Andrew Solender reports.
- "We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021," panel Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote.
The big picture: Hitt, who stepped down as chairman of the state GOP last year, said Friday in a statement that he will provide information in response to the committee's request by Feb. 11.
- He was "part of a group of Wisconsin Republicans who met in the state Capitol on Dec. 14 to draft false elector paperwork while Wisconsin's real members of the Electoral College, all Democrats, gathered in the state Capitol to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden," The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
What he's saying: "As I said in the past, the Wisconsin Electors were simply following the guidance of Wisconsin legal counsel to preserve the ongoing Wisconsin legal strategy," he said in a statement published by the Sentinel.
- "There was no intent beyond that and I'm happy to participate in this process to clarify any confusion that may exist," Hitt added.
Go deeper: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas "alternate" Trump electors