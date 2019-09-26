First GOP governor comes out in support of Trump impeachment inquiry

Vermont's Phil Scott became the first Republican governor to formally back an impeachment inquiry into President Trump amid the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower complaint, AP reports.
Why it matters: Scott's stance is a departure from the party norm. Republican lawmakers have been almost entirely united in their support of Trump, who has maintained near-90% approval ratings among his own party throughout his presidency.
Between the lines: While Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has been critical of Trump, he has not stated his official support for an impeachment inquiry.
- Scott noted that Congress has a "solemn responsibility" to conduct the inquiry as a matter of maintaining checks and balances.
- On Thursday, the governor said he was unsurprised by Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate Biden because he's "watched him over the years."
Context: This is not the first time Scott has been critical of the president.