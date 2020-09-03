33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former GOP governor of Michigan says he will vote for Biden

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaking in 2017. Photo: Mark Cavitt/MediaNews Group/The Oakland Press via Getty Images

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, said in a USA Today op-ed published Thursday that he will vote for Joe Biden because "President Trump lacks a moral compass" and "ignores the truth."

What he's saying: Snyder called Trump a "bully" for verbally abusing those who oppose or disagree with him. He added the president has "demonstrated that he does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn."

"I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection."

  • "A great leader treats people with respect even when they present different opinions. Without a variety of views and opinions, we would have no innovation or creativity in our nation," Snyder wrote.
  • "Being a bully and being strong are not the same thing. Being strong is standing up for your convictions. Being a bully is trying to intimidate those who are perceived to be weaker or a threat. 
  • "As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one."

Go deeper: The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 26,134,147 — Total deaths: 865,467 — Total recoveries: 17,387,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,146,223 — Total deaths: 186,693 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,380,189Map.
  3. Health: How "COVID fatigue" clouds judgment — The scramble to prepare for a vaccine.
  4. Politics: Schumer slams Senate Republicans' relief plan as "emaciated."
  5. Education: Indiana University asks fraternities and sororities to close, after COVID-19 spread.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Putin, poison and the pipeline

Merkel in the middle. Photo: Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty

Angela Merkel’s call to action over the nerve agent attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been turned around on her: demands that the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas project be scrapped are growing louder.

Why it matters: The pipeline is nearly complete, and it would double Russia’s capacity to export gas directly to Germany.

