Former GOP governor of Michigan says he will vote for Biden

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, said in a USA Today op-ed published Thursday that he will vote for Joe Biden because "President Trump lacks a moral compass" and "ignores the truth."

What he's saying: Snyder called Trump a "bully" for verbally abusing those who oppose or disagree with him. He added the president has "demonstrated that he does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn."

"I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection."

"A great leader treats people with respect even when they present different opinions. Without a variety of views and opinions, we would have no innovation or creativity in our nation," Snyder wrote.

"Being a bully and being strong are not the same thing. Being strong is standing up for your convictions. Being a bully is trying to intimidate those who are perceived to be weaker or a threat.

"As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one."

