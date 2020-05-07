RNC adds health adviser as coronavirus looms over in-person convention

The Republican National Convention announced on Thursday that Dr. Jeffrey Runge will be joining its planning team as a senior adviser for health and safety planning.

Why it matters: Democratic and Republican party leaders have insisted that they plan to move forward with their in-person conventions in August, despite the threat of the coronavirus. The RNC expects to draw around 50,000 people to its convention in Charlotte, N.C., making it a potential petri dish for the spread of the virus.

What they're saying:

“We’ve said from the start that we are committed to hosting a safe and successful 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, and Dr. Runge’s background and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to map out our plans that ensure the health safety of all convention participants and the Charlotte community. We recognize this hasn’t been done before, but we remain committed to leading the path forward so that we can safely re-open America and create a five-star event for attendees and guests this August.”

— Republican National Convention President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly