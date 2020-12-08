Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Republicans block inaugural committee from recognizing Biden win

From left, Steny Hoyer, Nancy Pelosi, Roy Blunt, Mitch McConnell, Amy Klobuchar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted against a resolution that would have affirmed the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: By voting against the resolution, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively blocked the committee from publicly recognizing Biden as president-elect.

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the other two members of the committee, joined Hoyer in voting in favor.

The big picture: According to a survey conducted by the Washington Post, only 27 out of the 249 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election.

  • 220 — 88% of Republicans in Congress — wouldn't say, and two congressmen, Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.), said Trump won.

What they're saying: "Republicans' "continued deference to President Trump's post-election temper tantrums threatens our democracy and undermines faith in our election system," Hoyer said in a statement.

The other side: Blunt argued that it was not the job of the committee "to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating," though Biden has won enough electors to be president among states that have certified their votes.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's wild Inauguration Day exit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden's inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: The former network star is privately discussing using his waning powers as commander in chief to order up the exit he wants after dissing Biden by refusing to concede the election, welcome him to the White House or commit to attending his inauguration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's election misinformation casts shadow over Georgia Senate debate

Combination images of Georgia Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to say during her Georgia Senate runoff debate with Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock Sunday whether she agrees with President Trump's baseless claims that the presidential election was rigged.

Why it matters: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's claims may hurt the party ahead of the two Jan. 5 Senate elections runoffs in Georgia that will decide which party will hold the Senate majority.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow