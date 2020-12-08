Republicans block inaugural committee from recognizing Biden win

Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted against a resolution that would have affirmed the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: By voting against the resolution, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively blocked the committee from publicly recognizing Biden as president-elect.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the other two members of the committee, joined Hoyer in voting in favor.

The big picture: According to a survey conducted by the Washington Post, only 27 out of the 249 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election.

220 — 88% of Republicans in Congress — wouldn't say, and two congressmen, Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.), said Trump won.

What they're saying: "Republicans' "continued deference to President Trump's post-election temper tantrums threatens our democracy and undermines faith in our election system," Hoyer said in a statement.

The other side: Blunt argued that it was not the job of the committee "to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating," though Biden has won enough electors to be president among states that have certified their votes.