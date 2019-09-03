Report: States line up for Google antitrust probe

Attorneys general representing a majority of U.S. states plan to announce an antitrust investigation into Google, the Washington Post reports.
The big picture: Google is under fire from Republicans for alleged bias against conservatives and from Democrats for privacy violations and extremism on Google-owned YouTube. The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have both begun broad antitrust investigations of Google and other large tech firms.
Details: The state attorneys general will announce the probe Sept. 9, according to the Post, which also said it wasn't clear whether the state effort was limited to Google or also included other companies.
What they're saying:
"Google's services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country. We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector." — statement provided by a Google spokesperson