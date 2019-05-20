Report: Iran quadruples production rate of low-enriched uranium

Iran has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium as of Monday, AP reports, citing Iranian news agencies.
The backdrop: This follows a tweet President Trump posted on Sunday, cautioning that Iran would face its "official end," should the nation threaten the U.S. again. The deepening conflict follows Trump's decision a year ago to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Both Washington and Tehran claim not to want war, however the Trump administration announced deployments of bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf over unspecified Iranian threats earlier in May.