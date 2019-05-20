Report: Iran quadruples production rate of low-enriched uranium

Details: The uranium reportedly has only been enriched to the 3.67% cap established in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran could soon exceed the stockpile restrictions outlined in the accord. Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for Iran’s nuclear agency, said the increase in production does not mean Iran increased the number of centrifuges in use, another requirement of the deal, per AP.

