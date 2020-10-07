42 mins ago - World

Report highlights key flaws in cyber insurance

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Insurers are pointing to clauses that exempt war-related damage from being covered in order to reject claims related to state-backed cyberattacks, notes a new report from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Why it matters: This “war exclusion” raises “doubts about whether adequate or reliable coverage exists for state-sponsored cyber incidents,” the report says.

Where it stands: Insurers’ use of this exclusion is currently being litigated, says the report, as a result of claims made after the catastrophic 2017 NotPetya incident, which led to an estimated $10 billion in losses across the globe.

Flashback: The NotPetya virus, which was Russian in origin, was aimed at disrupting and destroying Ukrainian online infrastructure, but soon infected systems worldwide.

The big picture: Some insurers’ “novel use of the war exclusion” in refusing to reimburse companies for nation-state cyberattack-related losses has helped contribute to an unsettled cyber insurance marketplace, says the Carnegie Endowment.

  • “Three years after NotPetya, it is still unclear how insurance can or should cover state-sponsored cyber incidents and other large-scale cyber risk. This fundamental uncertainty continues to inhibit the development of robust, socially beneficial cyber insurance markets,” says the report.

What’s next: The report suggests insurers could craft a new, more tailored "exclusion for cyber catastrophes," as well as a separate exclusion for "cyber losses arising from kinetic war" — that is, cyberattacks that accompany a conventional armed conflict between states.

Go deeper

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
50 mins ago - World

Russia eyes far-right U.S. social media networks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian troll farm central to Moscow's 2016 U.S. election interference campaign appears to be behind a new operation targeting U.S. voters on Gab and Parler, social media platforms favored by the far right.

Why it matters: The shift by Russia's Internet Research Agency to more marginal platforms may signal that the techniques and strategies that paid off for Russia in 2016 are seeing declining returns. If Moscow is trying to influence a broad swath of U.S. voters, being relegated to platforms unknown to 99% of Americans simply won’t get the job done.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says Trump must turn over tax records

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of a lower court decision that would force President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What's next: Trump is expected to attempt appealing the decision in the Supreme Court, per the New York Times, although Vance has agreed to not enforce a subpoena for 12 days as long as the president's lawyers move quickly.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
2 hours ago - Science

Gene editing pioneers win Nobel Prize in chemistry

Biochemist Jennifer Doudna (left) and microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier in 2016. Photo: Alexander Heinl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their work developing the gene-editing tool CRISPR.

Why it matters: Gene editing could transform biology and medicine with its wide-ranging applications for understanding and treating disease, optimizing crops and eradicating pests. But its potential use in treating human diseases by changing genes that can be inherited raises major ethical questions that will challenge scientists for decades.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow