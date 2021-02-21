Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Watchdog report criticizes Chicago Police Department's response to BLM protests

Protesters clash with police Chicago police on May 30, 2020. Photo: Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chicago's government watchdog released a new report sharply criticizing the city's police department for how it handled the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The 152-page report from the Chicago Office of Inspector General describes a department in chaos, incidents of violence from officers that went unpunished, and concludes that a lack of preparedness and leadership will leave the department and the city to deal "with the negative repercussions" well into the future.

  • “The events of May and June 2020 may have set CPD and the City back significantly in their long-running, deeply challenged effort to foster trust with members of the community,” said Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety Deborah Witzburg in a statement.

Details: The report, which covers events from May 29 through June 7, found leadership and communication gaps within the department.

  • There was an equipment shortage, leaving many officers without radios, body cameras and large vehicles.
  • Many officers reportedly obscured their badge numbers and other identifying information for fear of being targeted on social media.
  • There was no incident action plan, the report says, and leadership “did not outline or communicate specific expectations,” which led officers “to self-direct." Officers had also not received mass arrest training “in years,” which contributed to the violence.
  • The report also found underreported uses of baton strikes, yet many officers will go unpunished since the department “has scant records of which officers were working and where for large parts of its response to the protests.”

State of play: Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has been criticized by activist groups and some city council members since taking office in 2019 for failing to create a civilian oversight council of the police department.

  • In a statement, Lightfoot said the protests “challenged our resources and dramatically impacted the response.” She added, “there were a number of lessons learned and opportunities for improvement that were put into place over the course of the summer and fall."

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

Volunteers pass out water on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.

The big picture: Weather disruptions and boil water advisories affected roughly 14.4 million Texans as of Saturday morning, per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people through the weekend.

Dave Lawler, author of World
9 hours ago - World

America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

America’s much-maligned vaccine rollout is actually going relatively well, at least compared to other wealthy countries.

The big picture: The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain.

Russell Contreras
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Endangered jazz history faces greater risk with the pandemic

Billie Holiday performs at the Club Downbeat in Manhattan in February 1947. Photo: William Gottlieb/Redferns via Getty Imagese

Musicians, artists, and fans are racing to save the nation's jazz history as historic clubs face closure and master tapes of crucial recordings by African American artists sit collecting dust.

Why it matters: The pandemic has wrecked an already vulnerable jazz industry by forcing live music shows to halt. Musicians and club owners have turned to online fundraisers for survival, and point to the music's connection to civil rights as a need to keep its legacy alive. 

