Report: Australian student unreachable in North Korea

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed concern on Friday (local time) about an Australian student in North Korea who has been unreachable since Tuesday, the AP reports.

Driving the news: Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old Pyongyang University student and tour guide, has been out of contact with his wife, friends and family since earlier this week. Some reports have suggested that he was arrested and detained by local authorities, Vice reports, however such claims have been unconfirmed.