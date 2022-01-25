Sign up for our daily briefing

2022-01-25

House ethics panel investigates Rep. Marie Newman for alleged bribery

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) said Monday there is "substantial reason to believe" that Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) offered a job to a potential primary opponent to keep him from running in 2020.

Driving the news: Newman is alleged to have "promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support" and if proved, she may have federal law and House rules. Newman strongly denies the allegations.

The big picture In October, the OCE overwhelmingly voted to recommend that the House Committee on Ethics further review the allegation.

  • The accusation stems from a legal dispute involving an employment contract between Newman and Iymen Chehade, her former foreign policy adviser, according to the OCE.
  • The office cited an email from Oct. 20, 2018, which included a proposal that said that Chehade would agree "not to announce or submit his candidacy for election," and in exchange, Newman would hire him as a foreign policy adviser.

The other side: Newman's legal counsel contended that the OCE's probe was "spurred by the charges of an adverse third party, and prodded by an ideologically hostile group."

  • Her legal counsel also said that the official contract signed by Newman and Chehade "contained language that eliminated the possibility of any exchange of employment for political support."

Go deeper

Lachlan Markay
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pompeo shells out for media makeover

Via "Fox News Sunday"

Mike Pompeo's political action committee spent $30,000 on media training from last March to June — the most on any service beyond payroll during the first six months of 2021.

Why it matters: The former secretary of State hasn't just been losing weight but working to hone his media skills amid speculation about a possible presidential run, records show.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan infrastructure group takes on election reform

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The bipartisan group focused on updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is seizing on this recess period to court senators more freely.

Why it matters: The group is led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and includes many members who helped reach the bipartisan infrastructure deal. They see themselves as the only hope of creating an election reform package able to muster 60 votes in the Senate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Lamborn may have misused official resources, ethics panel alleges

Rep. Doug Lamborn departs from a news conference held by the House Republican Israel Caucus on May 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Congressional ethics investigators said Monday there is "substantial reason" to believe that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) misused official resources and solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.

Driving the news: Lamborn's aides told investigators they were often asked to run personal errands for his wife, Jeanie Lamborn, and were at one point tasked with helping his son apply for a federal position, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Lamborn strongly denies the allegations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow