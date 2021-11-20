Sign up for our daily briefing

Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson will retire after 30 years in Congress

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) announced Saturday that she will not seek re-election next year and plans to retire after serving for 30 years in Congress.

Why it matters: Johnson, 85, is a trailblazing Democrat who was the first Black woman elected to state public office from Dallas and was the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

What they're saying: “I’m proud of what I’ve done because there is no Texan in the history of this state who has brought more home," Johnson said, per the Texas Tribune. "As much as we trash the names of some of the Republicans, they were some of the same ones that helped me be successful."

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement that Johnson is "a dedicated and highly effective leader on behalf of Dallas area families and the entire nation for her thirty years in the Congress and nearly 50 years in public service."
  • "On behalf of her many friends in Congress, we thank the Chairwoman for her leadership for the people of Texas and all Americans, and wish her and her family, including her beloved son Kirk and grandchildren Kirk Jr, David and James, the best in their next steps," Pelosi said.

What's next: Johnson said Saturday that she would look for a qualified woman candidate to endorse as her replacement as her district is set to remain Democratic after redistricting, the Dallas Morning News reports.

  • "Let me assure that I will also recommend to you whom I feel is the best to follow me," she said, per the Tribune.

Andrew SolenderSarah Mucha
Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House passes Biden's social spending bill

House Democrats on Friday succeeded in their months-long quest to pass a behemoth social spending bill, but the legislation still needs to be hammered out by the Senate before it can become law.

Why it matters: The $1.75 trillion bill would tackle a host of Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate change and is a centerpiece of President Biden’s economic agenda.

Andrew Solender
Updated Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy's 8-hour speech forces Democrats to delay social spending vote

House Democrats scrapped their plans to hold a vote on a mammoth social spending bill Thursday night after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke their patience with a record-long floor speech.

The big picture: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced shortly after midnight Friday that Democrats would go into recess and return at 8 a.m. to pass the bill, which is opposed by all Republicans. McCarthy finished speaking at 5:10 a.m. ET — marking the longest continued speech since at least 1909.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

