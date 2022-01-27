Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rents hit all-time high

Jennifer A. Kingson
Data: Zumper; Chart: Axios Visuals

The national median price of a one-bedroom rental apartment in January was up 12% year-over-year, to $1,374 — an all-time high, per Zumper, an online apartment rental site.

Why it matters: Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of people's paychecks these days not only in food and gasoline, but also in housing costs.

Driving the news: Zumper, which has been tracking rental price data since 2014, released data this week that showed staggering increases in rental prices.

  • The median two-bedroom rose to $1,698, a 14.1% hike over January 2021.
  • "For the national index to move by double digits takes incredible price increases everywhere, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing," Zumper said in a release.
  • "These still-rising prices also reflect a pre-existing housing shortage that will likely continue to push rent up in 2022."

Context: Last January, the year-over-year rent increase was 0.6% over 2020; the prior year, it was 0.3%.

Details: While New York claims the highest rents, Boston is poised to overtake San Francisco for the #2 slot in the coming months, Zumper says.

Go deeper

Emily Peck
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Hybrid work now dominates the knowledge economy

llustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most knowledge workers are in hybrid work arrangements, partly remote and partly in-office, a new survey finds.

By the numbers: 58% said they now work this way, in a survey of around 10,000 knowledge workers from the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan, conducted last November by Future Forum, a research group backed by Slack.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A pandemic victim: Ethical supply chains

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over the last decade, global companies have put in place elaborate policies to ensure their suppliers protect worker safety and human rights. They're struggling to comply with those policies in the pandemic.

Driving the news: COVID-era disruptions have caused a spike in noncompliance with health and safety rules, according to new data from Qima, which audits supply chains.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Public schools staffing is on the brink of collapse

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The public school system is hanging by a thread as staff are stressed, burned out and thinking of quitting more than ever before.

Why it matters: Staffing shortages are leading school districts to look for "bodies in a room to babysit kids" as last-ditch efforts to keep their doors open, one education researcher told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow