Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

RenewaFi, a New York-based climate tech startup that lets companies buy and sell renewable energy, raised $3 million in seed funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Now that renewable energy can be generated efficiently, investors see it as time to rethink the way companies buy and sell it.

The details: First Round Capital, Floating Point, BoxGroup and Powerhouse Ventures participated in the funding round along with angel investors Arcardia CEO Kiran Bhatraju and Apollo partner Corinne Still.

Yaffe declined to disclose the valuation of the round. None of the investors will have board seats, he confirmed.

State of play: Buying and selling renewable energy is a time and capital-intensive process, RenewaFi CEO Noam Yaffe tells Axios.

Prior to starting RenewaFi, he worked on the sell-side for a power plant developer in Austin and Power Purchase Agreements would take months to close and would often delay construction on new plants.

PPA fees, paid to the entity executing the contract, could run upwards of $2 million for a months-long process in addition to the contract cost itself.

How it works: RenewaFi took a page from fintech's playbook and moved the market for renewables online.

Instead of paying fees and working with outside firms to secure a PPA, RenewaFi lets buyers submit projects for bids from sellers and select which proposal best suits their needs.

RenewaFi takes a success fee from each completed PPA that Yaffe says is minimal compared to other firms' fees.

Quick take: Yaffe likened RenewaFi to a stock trading app and the traditional PPA process to calling an individual stock broker on the phone to execute trades.