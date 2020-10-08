1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Renewable energy giant surpasses ExxonMobil in value

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

NextEra Energy, the world’s largest solar and wind power generator, has surpassed ExxonMobil in market value, jumping from a $32 billion valuation in October 2010 to more than $145 billion on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The crash in Exxon shares reflects a similar crash in oil — in price and standing — over the past decade and investors' increasing bets on renewable energy.

  • Once the world's most valuable company, ExxonMobil has lost more than half its value since the start of the year.
  • Its market cap has dwindled from a peak of more than $500 billion in 2007.

But, but, but: NextEra isn't all wind, solar, sunshine and lollipops. The Florida-based utility and power producer relies on coal, oil and nuclear energy and describes itself as "one of the largest generators from natural gas in the U.S."

Of note: Exxon also was passed in market value by Chevron for the first time in the history of the companies. However, at $142 billion, Chevron is still worth less than NextEra.

Dion Rabouin
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

JPMorgan commits $30 billion to fight the racial wealth gap


Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

JPMorgan Chase announced Thursday a $30 billion investment over the next five years that the company says will address some of the largest drivers of the massive wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

  • The commitment makes the bank by far the largest monetary contributor to efforts by businesses to fight systemic inequality and racism in the U.S.
Ben Geman
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The uncertain geopolitical winners of energy transition

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The corporate and geopolitical winners in a world that gets serious about cutting carbon emissions aren't easy to predict.

Driving the news: A new Moody's Investors Service report looks at how "energy transition" creates risks and opportunities for state-owned oil-and-gas companies like Saudi Aramco, Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Baritomo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

