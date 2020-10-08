Renewable energy giant surpasses ExxonMobil in value

NextEra Energy, the world’s largest solar and wind power generator, has surpassed ExxonMobil in market value, jumping from a $32 billion valuation in October 2010 to more than $145 billion on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The crash in Exxon shares reflects a similar crash in oil — in price and standing — over the past decade and investors' increasing bets on renewable energy.

Once the world's most valuable company, ExxonMobil has lost more than half its value since the start of the year.

Its market cap has dwindled from a peak of more than $500 billion in 2007.

But, but, but: NextEra isn't all wind, solar, sunshine and lollipops. The Florida-based utility and power producer relies on coal, oil and nuclear energy and describes itself as "one of the largest generators from natural gas in the U.S."

Of note: Exxon also was passed in market value by Chevron for the first time in the history of the companies. However, at $142 billion, Chevron is still worth less than NextEra.