Remote pay cuts likely to vanish in 2022

More employers "will walk back or reduce location-based pay adjustments" in 2022, a Glassdoor report found.

Why it matters: Cost of living may have less influence in determining wages, prompting workers to move to less-expensive areas.

Flashback: When the pandemic supercharged remote work, employers like Facebook and Twitter said they'd cut the pay of workers who move to lower-cost areas.

Yes, but: Amid intense competition for talent, aggressive hirers are poaching remote workers with offers of higher compensation.

Reddit and Spotify have already said they’ll pay workers the same no matter where they live.

The bottom line: “Just being able to announce that you’re keeping everybody’s pay the same is a powerful draw,” Glassdoor's Daniel Zhao tells Axios. “I suspect we will see [pay] gaps shrink between markets.”