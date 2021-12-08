Remote pay cuts likely to vanish in 2022

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
More employers "will walk back or reduce location-based pay adjustments" in 2022, a Glassdoor report found.
Why it matters: Cost of living may have less influence in determining wages, prompting workers to move to less-expensive areas.
Flashback: When the pandemic supercharged remote work, employers like Facebook and Twitter said they'd cut the pay of workers who move to lower-cost areas.
Yes, but: Amid intense competition for talent, aggressive hirers are poaching remote workers with offers of higher compensation.
- Reddit and Spotify have already said they’ll pay workers the same no matter where they live.
The bottom line: “Just being able to announce that you’re keeping everybody’s pay the same is a powerful draw,” Glassdoor's Daniel Zhao tells Axios. “I suspect we will see [pay] gaps shrink between markets.”