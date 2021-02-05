Sign up for our daily briefing

Gilead raked in $2.8 billion from remdesivir in 2020

Photo: Sima Diab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences collected $2.8 billion of revenue in 2020 from its IV coronavirus treatment Veklury, also known as remdesivir.

The big picture: The pandemic has created a massive business that Gilead simply did not have before.

  • The company expects Veklury, a drug shown to have only modest benefits for patients, to generate up to $3 billion this year as the virus continues to spread.

Flashback: Gilead's gross profit margin on remdesivir sales to the government is about 90%.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says — ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. States: Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
Shawna Chen
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Morry Gash-Pool via Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Thursday issued a new statewide mask mandate almost immediately after the state Legislature voted to repeal his previous order.

Why it matters: Evers' attempts to combat COVID-19 have faced pushback from Republicans since early in the pandemic. Even with a new order, the Legislature could again vote to repeal the mask requirement.

Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Health

LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affects LGBTQ Americans compared to their straight peers, per an analysis released Thursday.

Why it matters: The report is one of the agency's first public examinations of how the coronavirus is affecting LGBTQ people, and comes amid an information drought as advocates take the reins on gathering data.

