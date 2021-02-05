Gilead raked in $2.8 billion from remdesivir in 2020

Gilead Sciences collected $2.8 billion of revenue in 2020 from its IV coronavirus treatment Veklury, also known as remdesivir.

The big picture: The pandemic has created a massive business that Gilead simply did not have before.

The company expects Veklury, a drug shown to have only modest benefits for patients, to generate up to $3 billion this year as the virus continues to spread.

Flashback: Gilead's gross profit margin on remdesivir sales to the government is about 90%.