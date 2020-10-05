32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all 663 of its theaters in the U.S. and U.K.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

British movie exhibitor Cineworld, the parent company to Regal Cinemas, said on Monday that it would temporarily close all 663 of its movie theaters in the United States and the U.K.

Why it matters: Theaters chains have struggled to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Some analysts have argued that the pandemic could become the death knell to the theater industry.

Details: In a statement, the company blamed the ongoing delays of major movie releases by studios and the closure of theaters in New York and other major U.S. markets.

  • The closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S.
  • Regal operates more than 536 theaters in 42 states, along with the District of Columbia and Guam.

Between the lines: Regal decided to close those locations after Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) announced it was pushing back the release date for the second time of the latest James Bond film to April 2021.

  • The theater chain had reopened in parts of the U.S. and Europe over the summer, but about 200 of its locations have been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • "This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a press statement.

The big picture: Theater chains, including Regal, have tried to lure consumers back with a joint industry set of safety protocols over the summer, but surveys show that consumers are still wary of visiting theaters until there's a vaccine.

  • Without being able to operate at full capacity, movie studios have been delaying the release of their films to theaters in fear that they may not make enough in ticket sales.

Worth noting: Greidinger did not specify when the U.S. and U.K. theaters might reopen, but the company is leaving about 100 locations open in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

  • He did not say what this meant for the 40,000 employees in the U.S. and 5,000 in the U.K..

Orion Rummler
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will be discharged from coronavirus hospitalization

Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he will be discharged at 6:30 p.m. ET after a three-night hospital stint at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Marisa Fernandez
48 mins ago - Health

CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spread

Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The CDC on Monday updated its guidance to acknowledge that COVID-19 can be spread through the air, particularly in poorly ventilated areas.

Why it matters: Consensus has grown that the coronavirus can be spread via lingering particles and droplets in the air by people more than six feet apart under certain conditions — though the CDC still says that spread mainly occurs through close contact with an infected person via larger respiratory droplets produced by coughing, sneezing or talking.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Trump: GOP Sen. John Cornyn says Trump "let his guard down" on the coronavirus — Trump's health: What we knowTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  3. Business: Markets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  4. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
