Red states fight school vaccine mandates

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
One in three states has already prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools — even before the FDA has fully approved vaccines for children.
Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.
The big picture: The laws passed to date take different approaches, but the result is that schools in 17 states cannot require COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest data compiled by the National Academy for State Health Policy.
- For some states, that's the case even as schools expect students to receive other recommended childhood vaccinations like measles, polio and chickenpox.
What we're watching: The issue of vaccinations in schools is set to dominate the agendas as legislatures resume their 2022 sessions.
- New Hampshire is taking up dueling bills: a Democratic measure requiring COVID vaccinations in both K-12 schools and colleges, and a Republican bill specifically prohibiting them.
- Pennsylvania and Missouri lawmakers also are considering bans.
The other side: California, Louisiana and the District of Columbia have imposed K-12 student vaccine mandates, to take effect once a COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval for a student's age group.
- The Los Angeles School district — the first major district in the U.S. to call for such a mandate — delayed enforcement due to a lack of good alternatives for students who don’t comply. Still, almost 90 percent of those students had complied three months after it was announced.
Flashback: The Pfizer COVID vaccine was first OK'd for use under an emergency use authorization, which allows the use of unapproved medical products, including vaccines, during public health emergencies.
- That vaccine later received full approval for those 16 and older and remains available under an EUA for children ages 5-15.
- In December, Pfizer submitted a request for full approval for their vaccine in children 12-15.
What they're saying: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a former school principal, last month told Buzzfeed the Democratic Party does “not yet” have a compelling message on schools in the age of COVID.
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), meanwhile, is pushing legislation at the federal level that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines.