Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Red states fight school vaccine mandates

Sophia Cai
Expand chart
Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

One in three states has already prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools — even before the FDA has fully approved vaccines for children.

Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.

The big picture: The laws passed to date take different approaches, but the result is that schools in 17 states cannot require COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest data compiled by the National Academy for State Health Policy.

  • For some states, that's the case even as schools expect students to receive other recommended childhood vaccinations like measles, polio and chickenpox.

What we're watching: The issue of vaccinations in schools is set to dominate the agendas as legislatures resume their 2022 sessions.

  • New Hampshire is taking up dueling bills: a Democratic measure requiring COVID vaccinations in both K-12 schools and colleges, and a Republican bill specifically prohibiting them.
  • Pennsylvania and Missouri lawmakers also are considering bans.

The other side: California, Louisiana and the District of Columbia have imposed K-12 student vaccine mandates, to take effect once a COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval for a student's age group.

  • The Los Angeles School district — the first major district in the U.S. to call for such a mandate — delayed enforcement due to a lack of good alternatives for students who don’t comply. Still, almost 90 percent of those students had complied three months after it was announced.

Flashback: The Pfizer COVID vaccine was first OK'd for use under an emergency use authorization, which allows the use of unapproved medical products, including vaccines, during public health emergencies.

  • That vaccine later received full approval for those 16 and older and remains available under an EUA for children ages 5-15.
  • In December, Pfizer submitted a request for full approval for their vaccine in children 12-15.

What they're saying: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a former school principal, last month told Buzzfeed the Democratic Party does “not yet” have a compelling message on schools in the age of COVID.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), meanwhile, is pushing legislation at the federal level that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Kierra Frazier
Jan 8, 2022 - Economy & Business

USDA to send $750 million to school meals to counter supply chain issues

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would adjust federal reimbursement rates and send nearly $750 million into school meal programs across the U.S. to counter inflation and supply chain issues.

Why it matters: Schools across the country have been challenged by food and supply shortages, leaving them scrambling to place orders for substitute meals, according to a survey from the School Nutrition Association.

Kierra Frazier
15 hours ago - Health

Chicago Public Schools' reopening remains in limbo as talks break down

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday jointly rejected the latest proposal from the Chicago Teachers Union in the ongoing dispute over whether remote learning should resume amid the latest surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Chicago Public School officials canceled classes last Wednesday and negotiations remain ongoing with the CTU over COVID-related safety measures, Axios' Monica Eng reports.

