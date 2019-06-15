Data: Survey Monkey online poll conducted June 6-10, 2019, among 4,486 adults. Total margin of error is ±2.5 percentage points; Poll methodology; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Most consumers say they are willing to use reusable shopping bags (89%) and to pay more for products with recyclable packaging (73%).

But Democrats are nearly twice as willing as Republicans to pay a higher tax rate to fund recycling programs, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.