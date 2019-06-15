Most consumers say they are willing to use reusable shopping bags (89%) and to pay more for products with recyclable packaging (73%).
But Democrats are nearly twice as willing as Republicans to pay a higher tax rate to fund recycling programs, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.
80% of Democrats said they would pay a higher tax rate for recycling programs, compared to 46% of Republicans and 55% of independents.
Another recent study found that 80% of Americans agree governments should prioritize the use of recyclable products when making purchasing decisions.
Methodology: These data are from aSurveyMonkeyonline poll conducted among adults ages 18 and older in the United States. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. The survey was conducted June 6 - 10, 2019 among 4,486 adults. The modeled error estimate for the full sample is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and full crosstabs are availablehere.