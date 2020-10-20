54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

2020 election's possible impact on recycling

There are all kinds of ways that a potential Joe Biden presidency would differ from President Trump, and one of them is recycling, per a recent BloombergNEF analysis.

Driving the news: "The issue has received scant attention in the Biden-Trump face-off, but given their larger ambitions, it is possible to predict how the candidates would address it," BNEF said.

  • The chart above is part of a much wider look at policy differences in the election.

How it works: Their analysis of Biden assumes passage of stalled legislation called the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which they note includes new targets, taxes on waste and requirements on plastic producers.

  • They say Trump has shown "no willingness" to work with Congress on the topic, so the projection under Trump assumes "business as usual" federal policy with additional recycling driven by corporate and state policies.

The intrigue: We don't know what Biden might do using executive authority if there's no legislation, but BNEF expects his administration would be "sympathetic to the objectives" of the bill they modeled.

What Trump's debate coaches are telling him

President Trump's team is telling him ahead of Thursday's final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.

What to watch: Trump will tell more jokes and try, if he can stay on message, to strike a softer tone. At the same time, aides expect Trump to keep going after Biden's son Hunter.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million infections.
In photos: Florida breaks record for in-person early voting

More Floridians cast early ballots for the 2020 election on Monday than in the first day of in-person early voting in 2016, shattering the previous record by over 50,000 votes, Politico reports.

The big picture: Voters have already cast over 31 million ballots in early voting states as of Tuesday, per the U.S. Elections Project database by Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

