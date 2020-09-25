1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Recurrent aims to help buyers get a better idea of battery life in a used electric vehicle

2011 Nissan Leaf. Photo: Nissan

Recurrent, a new Seattle-based startup, aims to answer the most commonly asked question by people considering a used electric vehicle: "How much battery life is left?"

Why it matters: You can get a decent idea of how long a traditional used car will last by knowing how many miles are on the odometer. But longevity in an electric vehicle is harder to predict and depends on many factors, including how and where the vehicle was driven and the battery's charging history.

  • Frequent fast-charging, for example, causes an electric vehicle's battery to degrade faster, notes Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid.
  • Environmental factors also play a role, says Recurrent co-founder and CEO Scott Case.

The good news: Electric vehicle batteries, in general, are holding up better than experts predicted in the early days, Case said. Yet there's still a lot of variability, even among the same makes and models.

The uncertainty about battery life is one reason electric vehicles generally have lower resale values than traditional used cars.

  • By offering a reliable prediction of how long a used electric vehicle will last, Recurrent hopes to give people more comfort about their purchase.

How it works: Recurrent solicits detailed data on range and battery conditions from a nationwide fleet of volunteer electric vehicle drivers.

  • The data includes information on thousands of cars from different manufacturers, with different battery pack configurations, and different operating environments, ages and odometer readings.
  • The company's algorithms can then predict future battery life and range, by vehicle identification number, for nearly every used electric vehicle offered for sale, Case says.
  • Vehicle reports are available through participating car dealers and through the company's website.

Recurrent is a recent spinout of Pioneer Square Labs, the Seattle-based startup studio.

Dion Rabouin
Sep 24, 2020

Energy stock jumps 4,000% after announcing electric vehicle unit

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of little-known SPI Energy Co. jumped by as much as 4,000% on Wednesday, rising from around $1 to as high as $46.67.

What happened: SPI announced it was launching a unit to design and develop electric vehicles and charging solutions called EdisonFuture — a nod to electric vehicle companies Nikola and Tesla, which are both named after Nikola Tesla, a rival of Thomas Edison.

Ben Geman, Joann Muller
Sep 23, 2020

California moves to phase out new gasoline-powered cars

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is issuing an executive order that seeks to eliminate sales of new gasoline-powered cars in his state by 2035, a move the White House said President Trump "won't stand for."

Why it matters: California is the largest auto market in the U.S., and transportation is the biggest source of carbon emissions in the state and nationwide.

Ben Geman
Sep 24, 2020

California war over gas-free cars

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The fate of California's aggressive moves to wring carbon emissions out of transportation could depend heavily on the election and the shape of the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: California is the country's largest auto market and transportation is the country's largest source of CO2.

