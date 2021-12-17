Sign up for our daily briefing

Reflecting on a second year of COVID

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Health care reporter Caitlin Owens joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to discuss living alongside COVID in 2021 and all of the vaccine, antiviral and variant developments this year brought.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 16, 2021 - Podcasts

A big year for blockchain

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Felix Salmon, Axios’ chief financial correspondent and author of Axios Capital, joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to talk about why nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are now mainstream and his predictions for the future of blockchain technologies.

Axios
12 hours ago - Podcasts

The year in politics

We wrap up 2021 with three of our favorite Axios political voices.

  • Plus, your best moments of 2021.

Guests: Axios co-founder Mike Allen, Axios managing editor for politics Margaret Talev, and Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Jayk Cherry, Ben O'Brien and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Transcript (9 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
7 hours ago - Health

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow