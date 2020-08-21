Leading economic indicators suggest weak end to 2020

The Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators increased for the third straight month in July but at a far slower pace than in the previous two months.

Why it matters: "Despite the recent gains in the LEI, which remain fairly broad-based, the initial post-pandemic recovery appears to be losing steam," Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board, said in a statement accompanying the index's release.

"The LEI suggests that the pace of economic growth will weaken substantially during the final months of 2020."

What it means: The 10 components of index for the U.S. are...