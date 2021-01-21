Sign up for our daily briefing

Rebecca Slaughter named acting FTC chair

Photo: David Becker via Getty Images

President Biden has tapped Rebecca Slaughter to be acting chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the agency announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The FTC will have an interim head while it navigates shifting priorities and weighs antitrust options against tech giants as the Biden administration rolls into action. Most agencies have now named acting chairs.

Background: Slaughter, a Democrat, joined the FTC 2018. Trump-appointed Republican Chairman Joe Simons is stepping down at the end of the month.

Details: Slaughter is known for her consumer advocacy and tough-on-tech positions, often joining fellow Democrat Rohit Chopra to dissent from the GOP majority on Trump-era decisions. Biden has nominated Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

  • Slaughter has taken strong positions on the need for greater FTC intervention into systemic racism in algorithms, competition issues and abuse of consumer data.

Mike Allen, author of AM
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden-Harris, Day 1: What mattered most

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive at the North Portico of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The Axios experts help you sort significance from symbolism. Here are the six Day 1 actions by President Biden that matter most.

Driving the news: Today, on his first full day, Biden translates his promise of a stronger federal response to the pandemic into action — starting with 10 executive orders and other directives, Caitlin Owens writes.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

First glimpse of the Biden market

Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Investors made clear what companies they think will be winners and which will be losers in President Joe Biden's economy on Wednesday, selling out of gun makers, pot purveyors, private prison operators and payday lenders, and buying up gambling, gaming, beer stocks and Big Tech.

What happened: Private prison operator CoreCivic and private prison REIT Geo fell by 7.8% and 4.1%, respectively, while marijuana ETF MJ dropped 2% and payday lenders World Acceptance and EZCorp each fell by more than 1%.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Stalemate over filibuster freezes Congress

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell's inability to quickly strike a deal on a power-sharing agreement in the new 50-50 Congress is slowing down everything from the confirmation of President Biden's nominees to Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Whatever final stance Schumer takes on the stalemate, which largely comes down to Democrats wanting to use the legislative filibuster as leverage over Republicans, will be a signal of the level of hardball we should expect Democrats to play with Republicans in the new Senate.

