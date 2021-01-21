Rebecca Slaughter named acting FTC chair

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: David Becker via Getty Images
President Biden has tapped Rebecca Slaughter to be acting chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the agency announced Thursday.
Why it matters: The FTC will have an interim head while it navigates shifting priorities and weighs antitrust options against tech giants as the Biden administration rolls into action. Most agencies have now named acting chairs.
Background: Slaughter, a Democrat, joined the FTC 2018. Trump-appointed Republican Chairman Joe Simons is stepping down at the end of the month.
Details: Slaughter is known for her consumer advocacy and tough-on-tech positions, often joining fellow Democrat Rohit Chopra to dissent from the GOP majority on Trump-era decisions. Biden has nominated Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Slaughter has taken strong positions on the need for greater FTC intervention into systemic racism in algorithms, competition issues and abuse of consumer data.