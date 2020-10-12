2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Real-time data show slowing recovery

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Fed's index of real-time data indicators perked up again last week after moving lower the previous week. The Weekly Economic Index has been choppy since July showing that U.S. growth continues to recover but is sputtering.

Behind the curtain: The increase in the WEI for the week of Oct. 3 was due to a slight decline in initial jobless claims and improving data on rail traffic as measured by the Association of American Railroads, as well as increases in fuel sales and electricity output, the Fed economists behind the index said on Thursday.

  • Those readings outweighed a decrease in tax withholding.

The big picture: In its latest quarterly outlook, HSBC says the global economy is entering the second, slower, phase of a two-stage “swoosh-shaped” recovery.

  • Mobility data indicates that the slowdown began in the third quarter and the previous strength in consumer spending is also starting to slow, Global Chief Strategist Joseph Little said in the report.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get a COVID vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL's scheduling puzzle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Israeli cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan —  and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow