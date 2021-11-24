Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.
Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.
What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement.
- "I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable," she added.
- "Today’s verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in a statement after the verdict was announced.
- "True justice looks like a young Black man not having to worry about being harmed— or killed —while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life," he added.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called Arbery’s killing a "lynching" but it was unclear if there would ultimately be justice for the murder.
- “Today certainly indicates progress, but we are nowhere close to the finish line," Crump, who is also the attorney for Arbery's father, said.
"Holding one person accountable doesn't solve the systemic injustice we face — it doesn't treat the root of hatred," Martin Luther King III said in a tweet.
- People must be held accountable for their actions but the only way we have real change is through a revolution of values."
President Biden said Arbery's killing is a "devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. "
- "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans," he added.
Our thought bubble via Axios' Russell Contreras: The killing of Arbery, caught on video, came weeks before the death of George Floyd and helped spark a summer of protests over systemic racism.
- His murder was seen by many Black Americans as a modern lynching in a region where the lynching Black men were lynching regularly during the era of Jim Crow.
Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated as reactions come in.