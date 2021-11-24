Sign up for our daily briefing

Politicians, activists react to guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery murder

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.

Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.

What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement.

  • "I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable," she added.
  • "Today’s verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in a statement after the verdict was announced.
  • "True justice looks like a young Black man not having to worry about being harmed— or killed —while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life," he added.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called Arbery’s killing a "lynching" but it was unclear if there would ultimately be justice for the murder.

  • “Today certainly indicates progress, but we are nowhere close to the finish line," Crump, who is also the attorney for Arbery's father, said.

"Holding one person accountable doesn't solve the systemic injustice we face — it doesn't treat the root of hatred," Martin Luther King III said in a tweet.

  • People must be held accountable for their actions but the only way we have real change is through a revolution of values."

President Biden said Arbery's killing is a "devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. "

  • "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans," he added.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Russell Contreras: The killing of Arbery, caught on video, came weeks before the death of George Floyd and helped spark a summer of protests over systemic racism.

  • His murder was seen by many Black Americans as a modern lynching in a region where the lynching Black men were lynching regularly during the era of Jim Crow.

Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated as reactions come in.

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
Nov 23, 2021 - Technology

From Malcolm X to "Free Britney," new media shapes the justice system

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

True crime documentaries, podcasts and social media campaigns are bringing new attention to real-world legal proceedings — and are often affecting the outcome.

Why it matters: New media platforms can instantly put a national spotlight on cases that have long been forgotten or buried under red tape.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why more Americans are going childless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Pew survey late last week found that 44% of Americans between 18 and 49 who aren't parents say it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children — an increase of 7 percentage points from 2018.

Why it matters: The shift could lead to smaller family Thanksgiving dinners and major social and economic changes, as children become rarer in many parts of the country and more American adults reach old age with little to no family to support them.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Scoop: Centrist Dems sink Biden’s nominee for top bank regulator

Saule Omarova listens during her confirmation hearing. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.

Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow