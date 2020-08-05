Rep. Rashida Tlaib fends off Democratic primary challenge in Michigan

Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib won her Democratic primary against challenger Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, according to AP.
Why it matters: Tlaib, a democratic socialist and member of "The Squad," found herself in a vulnerable position, facing off against Jones after narrowly beating her two years ago.
- One of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Tlaib has found herself both praised and criticized for her condemnations of President Trump and early calls for his impeachment.
- Tlaib received an endorsement last week from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had clashed with "The Squad" early in the congressional term but is now proudly backing the group of progressive firebrands.
The big picture: Tlaib is the only member of "The Squad" to face an intense primary challenge, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) won her primary in a landslide, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is running unopposed, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is favored to win her race next week, per the Wall Street Journal.