Rep. Rashida Tlaib fends off Democratic primary challenge in Michigan

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib won her Democratic primary against challenger Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, according to AP.

Why it matters: Tlaib, a democratic socialist and member of "The Squad," found herself in a vulnerable position, facing off against Jones after narrowly beating her two years ago.

One of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Tlaib has found herself both praised and criticized for her condemnations of President Trump and early calls for his impeachment.

Tlaib received an endorsement last week from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had clashed with "The Squad" early in the congressional term but is now proudly backing the group of progressive firebrands.

The big picture: Tlaib is the only member of "The Squad" to face an intense primary challenge, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) won her primary in a landslide, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is running unopposed, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is favored to win her race next week, per the Wall Street Journal.