U.S. seeks to revive domestic rare-earths industry dominated by China

Several businesses are attempting to restore the United States' rare-earth minerals and metals industry, as the federal government seeks to reduce its dependence on China, the world's leading miner, processor and exporter of the materials.

Why it matters: Rare-earths minerals and metals are used in commercial electronics and military equipment, and the industry's revival comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing trade war and cyber espionage.

The U.S. imported 80% of its rare-earth supplies from China between 2015 and 2018, according to United States Geological Survey.

The U.S. was once self-reliant for its rare-earths supply, which has gradually declined from increasing foreign competition, primarily from China, according to the Commerce Department.

The backdrop: U.S. Army drafted plans to establish a domestic supply by funding mines and processing plants after China threatened to stop exporting rare earths to the U.S. in 2019 in response to the Trump administration blacklisting the tech company Huawei.

The Army said it will fund up to two-thirds of a refiner’s cost to build a rare-earth production plant and that it would fund at least one project, though it did not specify the amount.

Zoom in: Texas Mineral Resources Corp. partnered with USA Rare Earth to build the Round Top rare-earths mine in western Texas. They hope to have it operational by 2023 and are building a plant in Colorado to process the minerals, Reuters reports.

San Antonio chemical company Blue Line Corp. in 2019 agreed to build rare-earths processing plants in Texas with Australia-based Lynas, the largest producer of rare earths outside China. Both companies received approval for Pentagon funding for the project.

MP Materials, which owns California’s Mountain Pass mine ⁠— the only rare-earths mine in the U.S. ⁠— is spending $200 million to process the minerals on-site. It currently ships more than 50,000 metric tons of unrefined rare earths annually to China for processing.

By the numbers: China mined an estimated 132,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2019 and has estimated reserves of 44,000,000 metric tons, according to USGS.

The U.S., the world's second-largest producer, mined only 26,000 metric tons of rare earths and has 1,400,000 metric tons in reserves.

What's next: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced legislation earlier this month which, if approved, would give tax breaks for rare-earth mine developers and manufacturers who buy their products, according to Bloomberg.