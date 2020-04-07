After about 12 years of collecting photos of Earth from orbit, a set of five satellites have closed their eyes on our planet.

The big picture: Planet's RapidEye satellites, which first launched to space in 2008, contributed to a revolution in how we understand our planet.

Operating satellites that can see the Earth from space was initially only the purview of the most wealthy nations.

However, the recent proliferation of commercial satellite companies makes Earth data available to anyone, changing how we understand weather, climate, industry and more.

Details: Planet acquired the RapidEye satellites from BlackBridge in 2015, and it's created the world's largest collection of 5-meter satellite imagery, according to the company.

The constellation of satellites has captured more than 660,000 pictures of Earth's total landmass, Planet said.

The satellites' final photos show San Francisco, Berlin and Brandenburg, Germany.

The satellites could still function, but Planet says it's ending their operation in part to prevent them from becoming space junk that clutters orbit.

Between the lines: While many companies are collecting and attempting to analyze the data beamed down from orbit each day, big data from space still isn't yet widely applicable to a variety of industries.

Most companies that operate Earth-imaging satellites still rely on government contracts and major industries like oil and gas for much of their business.

