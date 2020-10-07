45 mins ago - World

Ransomware victims may be penalized for paying up, says Treasury

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Victims of ransomware attacks who pay criminals to release their data may be held liable for violating U.S. sanctions — even if they don’t know the true identity of their tormentors, advised the Treasury Department in a bulletin last week.

Why it matters: The move could doubly punish the victims of ransomware attacks.

Between the lines: The cyber criminals responsible for major ransomware attacks do not often volunteer their true identities to their victims, and the payment schemes are generally conducted anonymously using cryptocurrency.

  • It’s not just victims who might be subject to civil penalties for paying sanctioned ransomware attackers, says the Treasury, but also “those involved in providing cyber insurance, digital forensics and incident response, and financial services that may involve processing ransom payments.”

Background: The Treasury, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control, sanctions entities and individuals deemed national security threats — including state-linked hackers, terrorists and even transnational cyber criminal groups. Under these sanctions, U.S. persons or businesses are totally forbidden from facilitating or carrying out any financial exchange with these entities.

  • Some of these sanctioned groups, like the Russian cyber criminal syndicate Evil Corp, act generally on their own behalf and are motivated by private profit.
  • But other sanctioned entities, like the Lazarus Group, which is directly connected with North Korean intelligence, use ransomware attacks to pad the coffers of foreign governments.

By the numbers: Reports of ransomware attacks increased 37% from 2018 to 2019, according to the FBI, with a 147% spike in “associated losses” during that period, per the Treasury bulletin.

23 hours ago - Podcasts

American health care held for ransom

Last month, one of America's largest hospital chains was hit by a type of cybercrime known as a ransomware attack. Then, just days later, the same thing happened to a Philadelphia company called eResearch Technology, whose software is used in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the growing threat with Nicole Perlroth, a New York Times cybersecurity reporter who broke the ERT news.

50 mins ago - World

Russia eyes far-right U.S. social media networks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian troll farm central to Moscow's 2016 U.S. election interference campaign appears to be behind a new operation targeting U.S. voters on Gab and Parler, social media platforms favored by the far right.

Why it matters: The shift by Russia's Internet Research Agency to more marginal platforms may signal that the techniques and strategies that paid off for Russia in 2016 are seeing declining returns. If Moscow is trying to influence a broad swath of U.S. voters, being relegated to platforms unknown to 99% of Americans simply won’t get the job done.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says Trump must turn over tax records

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of a lower court decision that would force President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What's next: Trump is expected to attempt appealing the decision in the Supreme Court, per the New York Times, although Vance has agreed to not enforce a subpoena for 12 days as long as the president's lawyers move quickly.

