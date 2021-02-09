Three-quarters of America’s K-12 public schools are either closed or partially closed right now. Even if the White House manages to open up the vaccine bottlenecks and get a new economic stimulus passed with money for in-school COVID-19 testing and HVAC updates, ultimately, schools being open or closed comes down to negotiations between local school departments and their teachers unions.

Axios Re:Cap digs into those negotiations, what will happen this semester once teachers have vaccination access and what next fall could look like with American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.