Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Teachers union president Randi Weingarten on reopening schools

Three-quarters of America’s K-12 public schools are either closed or partially closed right now. Even if the White House manages to open up the vaccine bottlenecks and get a new economic stimulus passed with money for in-school COVID-19 testing and HVAC updates, ultimately, schools being open or closed comes down to negotiations between local school departments and their teachers unions.

Axios Re:Cap digs into those negotiations, what will happen this semester once teachers have vaccination access and what next fall could look like with American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Feb 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trumka defends police unions on racial justice sincerity

Police unions "should be able to negotiate disciplinary stuff" to protect officers from unfair punishment, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka said during an "Axios on HBO" interview.

Why this matters: Following last year's death of George Floyd during an arrest and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, law enforcement unions are at the center of a heated debate in the labor movement.

Go deeper
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Trump lawyer David Schoen gave the counter argument to the Democrats' opening speech, charging that because Trump is now a private citizen and cannot be removed from office, the trial is unconstitutional. He said the former president is being deprived of due process, especially because the presiding officer — Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) — is also a juror.

Go deeper
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Teachers union president walks back vaccination requirement

Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

Go deeper