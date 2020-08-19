20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul: No incentive to open economy "if you soften the amount of suffering"

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told Fox News Wednesday that he opposes Congress passing more stimulus funding because "if you give people money and you make it less painful to be in a recession," governors "will not have an incentive" to reopen the economy.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over the next coronavirus stimulus package. The Trump administration has said it is willing to pass a bill at a lower price tag than House Democrats' $3 trillion proposal, but some Republicans — like Paul and other deficit hawks — have said there is no need.

What he's saying: "The money will be borrowed or the money will be printed. Both of them have ramifications. If we do another trillion, we will be in about $5 trillion for one year. We have never, ever in the history of the United States borrowed so much so rapidly. And I fear the consequences," Paul said.

  • "If you give people money and you make it less painful to be in a recession, we can stay in a recession longer. The recession is created by the government. The government shut the economy."
  • "So all of these governors, Democrat and Republican, will not have an incentive to open the economy if you soften the amount of suffering that they have created."
  • "What we need to be doing is every day broadcasting that your governors are causing the unemployment."

Between the lines: Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly emphasized that the fate of the economy is inextricably linked to the course of the virus.

  • There is no trade-off between the economy and the pandemic, Powell and other economists argue, and economic recovery is all but impossible if the virus isn't contained.

Go deeper: Paul says Republicans should apologize to Obama for complaining about spending

Go deeper

Felix Salmon
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

How this recession is different

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic is striking directly at the heart of what has historically made America stronger than almost any other global economy — our awesome productivity.

Why it matters: Modern recessions, even the Great Recession of 2008-9, have tended to have little to no effect on how efficiently America produces goods and services. This recession is different. COVID-19 has hammered the potency of our companies and workers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Courier Journal Tuesday that the House bill on the U.S. Postal Service "could open the opportunity for discussion" on stalled negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package. But he added the Senate was unlikely to pass a postal-only bill.

The big picture: House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday that Democrats were "willing to cut" their coronavirus proposal "in half" to strike a deal with Republicans and White House officials, per Reuters. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow