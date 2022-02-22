LVMH flirts with Ralph Lauren merger

Luxury giant LVMH has held exploratory discussions with Ralph Lauren over the past couple of years about a possible acquisition of the U.S. fashion brand, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: At any premium to its current enterprise value, which is just under $8 billion, it would be one of the largest apparel deals of all time and cement LVMH's presence in the U.S. market.

Ralph Lauren declined to comment, while LVMH did not respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Sources say the founder, chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren is weighing a succession plan for the business he founded in 1967.

A sale to LVMH would secure the future of the business under the long-term ownership and stewardship of LVMH, as other labels have done.

It would be viewed by Lauren as a crowning achievement after building one of the most valuable fashion brands in the U.S.

The company recently revealed third-quarter earnings that handily beat estimates.

Last year, the company sold apparel chain Club Monaco to the PE firm Regent as part of its makeover.

The intrigue: LVMH has been hesitant about making acquisitions of large U.S. brands given the different business approaches toward luxury between Europe and the U.S.

But since its purchase of jeweler Tiffany, which so far has turned out well, the French conglomerate is more confident about buying American brands.

While Ralph Lauren is in the middle of reviving its fortunes, there are a number of steps LVMH could take to reposition the label toward higher-margin luxury goods.

And then there is a dearth of targets in Europe, where most brands are spoken for due to consolidation led by LVMH and its rival Kering.

The bottom line: A potential deal between the two companies underscores how 2022 may shape up to be a big year for retail M&A.

